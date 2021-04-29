Cop dies in accidental gunfire

An assistant sub-inspector, posted as the security incharge of an LIP legislator, died after a bullet went off accidentally when he was cleaning his service revolver, police said.

ASI Sewa Singh was attached with Lok Insaaf Party legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Wadhera said.

The bullet pierced his chin and passed through his head. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. PTI CORR CHS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)