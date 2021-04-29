Four held for black marketing of oxygen concentrators in Delhi

Four men were arrested here for alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators and selling them at high prices, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Himanshu Khurana (26), a resident of Vijay Nagar Singh Storey, Pawan Mittal (26), a resident of Shastri Nagar, Himanshu Handa (34) and Ayush Handa (28), both residents of Model Town-III, they said.

Police said a complaint was received on Twitter that oxygen concentrators were being sold for Rs 95,000 at Mittal's store in Shastri Nagar, Delhi.

During investigation of the available mobile number, it was revealed that the number was registered in the name of a woman, a resident of Shastri Nagar, a senior police officer said.

''At the said address, a shop was found at ground floor Narang Sons, Roby Hosiery and Residential Complex at Upper floors. The mobile number user was continuously changing location. Police kept conducting raids at several places and arrested Mittal on Wednesday,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, he said there is acute shortage and heavy requirement of oxygen concentrator in the market due to COVID-19. To earn quick money, he started selling oxygen concentrator at a price of Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh, the DCP said.

He disclosed that he had purchased the machines from one Himanshu Khurana who runs a shop Dhingra Bags at Sadar Bazar, police said.

On his instance, Khurana was apprehended, who further disclosed that he used to purchase the machines from Himanshu Handa and Ayush Handa who are distributors and indulged in black marketing, Alphonse said.

Later, both Ayush Handa and Himanshu Handa were arrested. A total of 170 oxygen concentrators and 170 adapters worth around Rs 2 crore were recovered during the whole operation. One Audi and Mercedes were also seized, police added.

