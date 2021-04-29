Haryana issues transfer, posting orders of 26 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 26 IPS officers with immediate effect.

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, earlier Principal Secretary Transport Department, on promotion in DGP rank, has been posted as Director General of Prisons, Haryana.

Desh Raj Singh, ADGP, on promotion in DGP rank, has been posted as DG, Bhondsi Police Complex, Bhondsi, Gurugram, an official release said here.

Among other IPS officers who have been shuffled include Sanjay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Hisar Range, Hisar, who has been posted as IGP, Administration along with the additional charge of IGP/Law and Order.

Bharti Arora, IGP, Karnal Range has been posted as IGP/Ambala Range, Ambala Cantt along with additional charge of IGP Karnal Range, Karnal.

Y Puran Kumar, IGP, Ambala Range, Ambala Cantt has been posted as IGP, Home Guards.

Shashank Anand, Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd has been given additional charge of DIG, CID, Haryana.

B Satheesh Balan, DIG, STF has been given the additional charge of DIG, IRB Bhondsi.

Waseem Akram, SP, Telecommunication and IT has been posted as SP, Jind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)