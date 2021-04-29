Doctor, lab assistant held for black marketing remdesivir

A 32-year-old doctor and a lab assistant were arrested on Thursday for allegedly black marketing remdesivir injections, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the narcotics cell arrested the two suspects and recovered eight injections, an officer said.

Those arrested have been identified as doctor Vishu Aggarwal, a resident of Sector-13 in Rohini, and lab assistant Nikhil Garg (22), a resident of Rajouri Garden, they said.

Aggarwal was apprehended from Barwala Chowk with his car. He was found in possession of three injections without any receipt or prescription slip, according to the officer.

During interrogation, Aggarwal disclosed that he procured the recovered remdesivir from Garg at Rs 35,000 per injection for further sale at Rs 45,000, he said.

Garg was apprehended with his scooter and five injections were recovered from him, police said.

He disclosed that the injections were procured from a person named Naveen from Rohini. A case has been registered and efforts are on to apprehend Naveen, police said. PTI NIT HMB

