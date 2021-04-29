Two held from Haryana's Panipat for Remdesivir black marketing

The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested two people from Panipat on the charges of black-marketing of antiviral drug Remdesivir, used in treatment of some COVID-19 patients.

The arrested accused were both residents of Panipat district.

One of them was a manager at a leading diagnostic laboratory while the other accused runs a medical store in a hospital, a Haryana police statement said here.

''The accused were trying to sell one vial of Remdesivir for Rs 20,000. Initial probe revealed that they had so far sold 12 injections at various places,'' it said.

Police were tipped-off about black marketing of the drug, following which they raided the location along with Panipat drug controller and nabbed the accused.

On the complaint of the drug controller, a case was registered against them under various sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Further investigation is underway, the statement said.

