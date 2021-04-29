Left Menu

Two held from Haryana's Panipat for Remdesivir black marketing

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:16 IST
Two held from Haryana's Panipat for Remdesivir black marketing

The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested two people from Panipat on the charges of black-marketing of antiviral drug Remdesivir, used in treatment of some COVID-19 patients.

The arrested accused were both residents of Panipat district.

One of them was a manager at a leading diagnostic laboratory while the other accused runs a medical store in a hospital, a Haryana police statement said here.

''The accused were trying to sell one vial of Remdesivir for Rs 20,000. Initial probe revealed that they had so far sold 12 injections at various places,'' it said.

Police were tipped-off about black marketing of the drug, following which they raided the location along with Panipat drug controller and nabbed the accused.

On the complaint of the drug controller, a case was registered against them under various sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Further investigation is underway, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken meets Israel's Mossad spy chief for talks on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israels Mossad spy agency and its ambassador to Washington on Thursday, and the Israeli officials expressed deep concern about Irans nuclear activities, according to a person familiar w...

Explore possibility of reviving 2 defunct oxygen plants to augment supply: Srinagar Dy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday directed the officials concerned to explore reviving two defunct oxygen generation plants to augment supply of the life-saving gas to hospitals in the summer capital of Jammu a...

US STOCKS-Facebook lifts S&P 500 to record high

The SP 500 hit an intra-day record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon.Facebook Inc jumped over 6 to an all-time high after beating market ...

Many key China issues still 'under review' at Biden's first 100 days

As U.S. President Joe Bidens first 100 days come to a close this week, a number of key policy positions and contentious issues remain under review, to use the White Houses terminology.They stretch from deep-seated economic issues a generati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021