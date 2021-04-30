Left Menu

Kenya tells U.N. it will shut two camps with 410,000 refugees by June 2022

Kenya said on Thursday it had told the United Nations it will shut by June 2022 two camps holding over 430,000 refugees who fled from wars in the east and Horn of Africa, adding it planned to repatriate some and give others residency. The interior ministry made the announcement on Twitter about five weeks after ordering the closure of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps and giving the United Nations two weeks to present a plan to carry this out.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BaloziYatani)

Kenya said on Thursday it had told the United Nations it will shut by June 2022 two camps holding over 430,000 refugees who fled from wars in the east and Horn of Africa, adding it planned to repatriate some and give others residency.

The interior ministry made the announcement on Twitter about five weeks after ordering the closure of the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps and giving the United Nations two weeks to present a plan to carry this out. Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) chief Filippo Grandi met on Thursday in Nairobi and a joint team will be formed to finalize and implement a road map toward the closure of the camps, the U.N. and Kenyan government said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Kenya and the UNHCR "agree that refugee camps are not a long-term solution to forced displacement" and are committed to working together to find alternative solutions in line with the Global Compact on Refugees, the statement read. One of the two refugee camps in northern Kenya, Dadaab, close to the sensitive border with war-racked Somalia, was set up in 1991. In 2011, amid famine and chaos in Somalia, it was the world's largest camp.

Thursday's announcement appeared to be the decisive step by Kenya after years of discussion about closing Dadaab. "Among the precursory activities in (the government's) roadmap is repatriation of refugees to countries of origin and socio-economic integration of some of them through Work/Residence Permits (in Kenya)," the tweet read.

Legal challenges could follow. Earlier this month, a Kenyan court ruled against the closure of the camps. Authorities in Nairobi first announced their intention to shut the Dadaab camp back in 2016, citing national security concerns over infiltration by militants from the Somalia-based Islamist group al Shabaab.

Relations between Kenya and Somalia have deteriorated badly in the past year since Mogadishu cut diplomatic ties with Nairobi, accusing it of interfering in its internal affairs. Kenya contributes troops to the African Union peacekeeping force deployed in Somalia to curb the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab that seeks to topple the government. In a sign of the tense relationship, Somalia said in January it had lost confidence in Kenyan troops serving in the peacekeeping mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

