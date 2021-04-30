Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 5 from Uttarakhand for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Thursday busted a pharmaceutical unit and arrested five people from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar area for allegedly manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdevisir injections, official said.

Police said they have seized 196 fake Remdesivir injections. The accused have already sold 2,000 fake Remdesivir injections.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava took to Twitter to share information regarding the incident and the subsequent arrests.

''Delhi Police working on useful information arrested 5 culprits in a prolonged investigation & unearthed a 'pharmaceutical' unit at Kotdwar, Uttarakhand manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdevisir injections (COVIPRI) sold at price over Rs 25000.

''In all 196 ready to sell fake Remdesivir injections were seized. From the premises, packing machines, 3000 empty vials for packing Ramdesivir were recovered. Accused further disclosed that he already sold 2,000 fake Remdesivir injections to desperate people,'' the commissioner tweeted.

Due to the spirilling cases of the coronavirus, the demand for antiviral Remdesivir injection has increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

