Kyrgyz police report renewal of gunfire on border with Tajikistan -Ifax

Kyrgyz police late on Thursday reported a renewal of gunfire on the border with Tajikistan, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, despite a ceasefire agreed earlier by the two countries and a troop pull-back after hours of talks.

"By 1 a.m., the situation in the Leilek district of Batken Province had escalated again. ... Border guards are engaged in an intense exchange of fire," Damira Yusupova, spokeswoman for the Batken Province's interior ministry, was cited by Interfax as saying.

