Left Menu

Biden speech draws 26.9 mln viewers on U.S. TV networks

President Joe Biden's first address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 26.9 million viewers across 16 U.S. television networks, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday. Biden's audience slumped nearly 44% below the TV viewership for Republican President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in 2017. Trump's remarks pulled in 47.7 million TV viewers on 11 networks.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 03:49 IST
Biden speech draws 26.9 mln viewers on U.S. TV networks

President Joe Biden's first address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 26.9 million viewers across 16 U.S. television networks, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday.

Biden's audience slumped nearly 44% below the TV viewership for Republican President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in 2017. Trump's remarks pulled in 47.7 million TV viewers on 11 networks. In Wednesday's speech, Democrat Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan" and pleaded with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues.

The Nielsen numbers reflect viewers who watched on 16 broadcast and cable networks that carried the speech live, including Walt Disney Co's ABC, Comcast Corp's NBC and MSNBC, ViacomCBS Inc's CBS and the Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel, and AT&T Inc's CNN. The figures include people who watched via traditional television as well as some who streamed the speech via internet-connected TVs, but they do not capture all online viewership.

Television audiences for live events have fallen sharply in the past year as audiences have gravitated to on-demand streaming services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ground control out, remote control in at London City Airport

At London City Airport, the air traffic controllers have gone. Rising over the terminal building, the old control tower with its panoramic windows is deserted, with screens, a few pens and some hand sanitiser all that remains.City quietly s...

Britain says to host 2022 vaccine summit to prepare for future pandemics

Britain said on Friday it would host a summit in 2022 to raise money for vaccine research and development to support an international coalition seeking to speed up the production of shots for future diseases. Britain is using its presidency...

FEATURE-'Round the corner from God': London bus brings COVID-19 vaccines to Ramadan faithful

Mobile clinic visits London mosques to offer COVID-19 vaccines Muslims reassured daytime injections do not break Ramadan fast Coronavirus death rate among Muslims higher than other groups By Sonia ElksLONDON, April 30 Thomson Reuters Foun...

GM to invest $1 bln in Mexico to build electric vehicles

General Motors Co said on Thursday it will invest 1 billion in a manufacturing complex in Mexico, drawing immediate criticism from the union for U.S. autoworkers as it prepares to build electric vehicles in 2023 in the border state of Coahu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021