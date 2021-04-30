Former AG Soli Sorabjee passes away
Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:45 IST
Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- South Delhi
- Soli Sorabjee