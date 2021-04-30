Former AG Soli Sorabjee passes away

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19, family sources said. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with COVID-19.

