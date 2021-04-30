Left Menu

SC pays homage to former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee

Updated: 30-04-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:07 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday paid homage to former attorney general and noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, who passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19. A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna, just before the start of the day's court proceedings via video conference, said, “It a very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul”. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004. He was admitted to a private hospital here after getting infected with COVID-19.

