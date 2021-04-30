Left Menu

'Lost an icon of India's legal system': President Kovind, PM Modi condole Soli Sorabjee's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Former Attorney General (AG), Padma awardee and one of the topmost lawyers in the country, Soli J Sorabjee who passed away at the age of 91 due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:34 IST
President Kovind, PM Modi condole the death of Former AG Soli J Sorabjee.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Former Attorney General (AG), Padma awardee and one of the topmost lawyers in the country, Soli J Sorabjee who passed away at the age of 91 due to COVID-19. Stating that the country lost an icon of the legal system in Sorabjee, President Kovind said that he was among the selected few who deeply influenced the evolution of constitutional law and justice system.

The President, in a tweet, said, "In the passing of Soli Sorabji, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law and justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family and associates." Offering his condolences, Prime Minister Modi said Sorabjee was at the forefront of helping the poor and the downtrodden through law.

"Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India's Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," tweeted the Prime Minister. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu too condoled the demise of the former Attorney General and said that his death leaves an irreplaceable void in the field of judiciary as he was an institution in himself and an authority on all matters of law and jurisprudence.

"Shri Soli Sorabjee was an institution in himself & an authority on all matters of law and jurisprudence. His death leaves an irreplaceable void in the field of judiciary. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti," tweeted Naidu. Sorabjee and his wife had tested COVID-19 positive, some days back. His wife is in the process of recovering from the disease. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

Sorabjee was born on March 9, 1930 to a Parsi family and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression. He served as the AG from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004 He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2003 for his immense contribution towards the defence of the freedom of speech and expression and the protection of human rights. He had held several offices in organisations of national and international repute.

In a condolence message to the family members of Sorabjee and his well-wishers, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said, "My deepest respect to the departed soul. Condolences to the family, friends, and fans." "Soli J Sorabjee served the office of Attorney General of India twice with great distinction. His humane and compassionate approach defined his legal work. His body of work, spread over nearly seven decades, in defending fundamental rights and human rights is of international repute. He will be remembered as a legend who added strength to the pillars of democracy," CJI Ramana said.

The present Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal, speaking to ANI, said that Sorabjee was one of the finest lawyers and a champion of freedom of speech and expression. "He was a man of great ideas and a believer and a champion of freedom of speech and expression," Venugopal said.

"I know Soli ji since 1979. He was one of the best in the legal field and will always be remembered as a great visionary in the legal field. This is a huge loss to the legal field," he added. Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, Vishwajeet Bhattacharjee remembered him as a great visionary and a man of "great ideas and thoughts".

"He had great ideas and thoughts. He was purely a person who had immense knowledge of law and the judiciary. A great talented man, we have lost today," he told ANI. Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh said: "We have lost a legend in the legal field and a man with great vision. His immense contribution to the legal field will always be an inspiration for generations to come." (ANI)

