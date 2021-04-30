Left Menu

Mexico to punish 'revenge porn' with jail terms of up to 6 years

The measures against what is often called "revenge porn" passed the federal lower house of Congress by a vote of 446 in favor and one against, the chamber said. The Senate had already approved the initiative, which strengthens a law to protect women against violence, as well as the penal code.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:54 IST
Mexico to punish 'revenge porn' with jail terms of up to 6 years

Mexico's Congress approved legislation on Thursday to combat the publication of private sexual videos, images or audios without the consent of those depicted, with punishment of up to six years in prison for the crime. The measures against what is often called "revenge porn" passed the federal lower house of Congress by a vote of 446 in favor and one against, the chamber said.

The Senate had already approved the initiative, which strengthens a law to protect women against violence, as well as the penal code. It goes now to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to be signed into law. Most of Mexico's 32 regional legislatures have already passed their own strictures against the unauthorized sharing of intimate sexual photos and videos.

Collectively, the measures are widely known as the "Ley Olimpia" (Olimpia Law) after Olimpia Coral Melo, a young Mexican woman who has battled to criminalize revenge porn after a video posted online in 2013 showed her engaged in sex. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian men's hockey team should aim for medal, shouldn't just be happy with Olympian title: Baskaran

Former captain Vasudevan Baskaran feels the Indian mens hockey team cannot afford to be content with only playing in the Olympics if it is to relive the glory days and finish on the podium in Tokyo.Baskaran, who had led India to its last Ol...

COVID-19: Bhopal auto-driver turns three-wheeler into ambulance, a free of cost service

With many facing shortages of bed, oxygen and ambulances amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Javed Khan -- an auto driver in Bhopal -- has turned his three-wheeler into an ambulance-like vehicle and is providing the servi...

Legal luminary Soli Sorabjee passes away

Distinguished jurist and former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, who appeared in several historic cases like Kesavananda Bharti and S R Bommai, passed away due to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday.The 91-year-old is survived by wife, a d...

Motherson Sumi Systems gets shareholders' nod for proposed group restructuring

Auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd MSSL on Friday said its public shareholders have voted in favour of its proposed group restructuring under which it will demerge its domestic wiring harness DWH business into a new company th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021