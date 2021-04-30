Left Menu

Khattar takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to do same

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday informed that he has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and appealed to people of the state to come forward to take the shot.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:05 IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar administering first dose of COVID vaccine. (Photo: Twitter CM). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday informed that he has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and appealed to people of the state to come forward to take the shot. Kattar also urged people to encourage others to do the same.

"Let us contribute towards building a safe nation and making India corona-free. Today I have taken first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to the people of the state, to take the vaccine and encourage others around you to do the same," Kattar tweeted in Hindi. The Centre has recently announced that all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. Meanwhile, Haryana are currently stands with 88,860 active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry today. So far, 3,67,317 recoveries and 4,021 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

