Guj court asks 2 pvt doctors held for Remdesivir sale to serve COVID-19 patients

PTI | Surat | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:27 IST
A court in Surat city of Gujarat has granted bail to two private doctors, held for allegedly selling Remdesivir in black market, on the condition of serving COVID-19 patients at Surat Civil Hospital for 15 days.

Additional Chief Judicial Magitrate R A Agrawal passed the order on Thursday.

The court asked Dr Sahil Ghoghari and Dr Hitesh Dabhi, both residents of Surat and engaged in private medical practice, to serve coronavirus patients at the civil hospital for 15 days starting Friday.

While granting bail to them, the magistrate noted that ''there is a shortage of doctors'' amid the pandemic and it is in the ''sovereign interest of the society'' if these two doctors are deployed at the civil hospital to ''treat people suffering from COVID-19''.

The court directed the chief medical officer of the civil hospital to make necessary arrangements to avail the services of these two doctors and submit a report about their work after 15 days.

It also asked the accused doctors not to leave Gujarat without the court's permission.

Based on a specific tip-off that some persons were selling Remdesivir injections in black market, Surat police had arrested five persons, including Dabhi and Ghoghari, on April 25. Police had also recovered three vials of the anti- viral drug.

All of them were booked on the charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act, Disaster Management Act and under Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

