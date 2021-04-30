Water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi on Saturday: DJB

Drinking water supply will remain affected in parts of Delhi on Saturday as Haryana has released less raw water into the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday. The supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants has been ''adversely'' hit due to the reduction in the release of raw water into the river and depletion of pond level at Wazirabad pond, a statement said.

Water supply in parts of Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and cantonment areas will remain affected on Saturday. The situation is likely to persist till the pond level improves to normal, the utility said.

At present, the pond level at Wazirabad pond is 667.2 feet against the normal of 674.5 feet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)