Left Menu

Water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi on Saturday: DJB

Drinking water supply will remain affected in parts of Delhi on Saturday as Haryana has released less raw water into the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:45 IST
Water supply to remain affected in parts of Delhi on Saturday: DJB
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Drinking water supply will remain affected in parts of Delhi on Saturday as Haryana has released less raw water into the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday. The supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants has been ''adversely'' hit due to the reduction in the release of raw water into the river and depletion of pond level at Wazirabad pond, a statement said.

Water supply in parts of Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and cantonment areas will remain affected on Saturday. The situation is likely to persist till the pond level improves to normal, the utility said.

At present, the pond level at Wazirabad pond is 667.2 feet against the normal of 674.5 feet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers invent better tool for assessing infant brain health

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created a new, open-access tool that allows doctors and scientists to evaluate infant brain health by assessing the concentration of various chemical markers, called metabol...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several Indian states have run out of vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections surged to another daily record. Due to the shortage of vaccines, they added, vaccination c...

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto’s comic book?

Fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2 for the past five years. The first season, which dropped its finale in September 2015, ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for the second season.Pris...

Australian PM meets with former govt employee who alleges rape in Parliament House

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met on Friday with a former government staffer who alleges she was raped by an unnamed male colleague while working in parliament, as Australias government faces mounting public anger over its handling of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021