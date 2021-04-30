Left Menu

Kazakh leader Nazarbayev immortalised in giant gold and silver coin

Kazakhstan's central bank has issued a giant $930 coin that features a profile of powerful former president Nursultan Nazarbayev embossed in gold, the latest move by the authorities to immortalise the 80-year-old leader's legacy.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:02 IST
Kazakh leader Nazarbayev immortalised in giant gold and silver coin

Kazakhstan's central bank has issued a giant $930 coin that features a profile of powerful former president Nursultan Nazarbayev embossed in gold, the latest move by the authorities to immortalise the 80-year-old leader's legacy. Nazarbayev, a former Soviet apparatchik, ran the country first as Communist boss and then as president, from 1989 until his abrupt resignation in 2019, handing power to loyal ally President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. One of the new president's first acts was to rename capital Nur-Sultan in Nazarbayev's honour. Nazarbayev has retained sweeping authority as head of the security council and leader of the ruling party, and his face already appears on the country's tenge currency.

The new commemorative coin, silver with a gold portrait of the president, is 5 centimetres (almost two inches) in diameter. Only 1,000 have been minted and made available at the central bank's specialised store this week. Nazarbayev's name has also been given to one of the country's top universities, a network of prestigious public schools, the capital's airport and a central street in Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers invent better tool for assessing infant brain health

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created a new, open-access tool that allows doctors and scientists to evaluate infant brain health by assessing the concentration of various chemical markers, called metabol...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several Indian states have run out of vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections surged to another daily record. Due to the shortage of vaccines, they added, vaccination c...

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto’s comic book?

Fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2 for the past five years. The first season, which dropped its finale in September 2015, ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for the second season.Pris...

Australian PM meets with former govt employee who alleges rape in Parliament House

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met on Friday with a former government staffer who alleges she was raped by an unnamed male colleague while working in parliament, as Australias government faces mounting public anger over its handling of the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021