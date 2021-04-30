Left Menu

U.S. embassy says it is forced to reduce consular services in Moscow

The U.S. embassy in Moscow said on Friday it was reducing consular services after Russia restricted the hiring of local staff at foreign missions, the latest setback to strained U.S.-Russia relations. President Vladimir Putin signed a law last week limiting the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:06 IST
U.S. embassy says it is forced to reduce consular services in Moscow
Russia President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. embassy in Moscow said on Friday it was reducing consular services after Russia restricted the hiring of local staff at foreign missions, the latest setback to strained U.S.-Russia relations.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law last week limiting the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions. "We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced us to reduce our consular workforce by 75%," the U.S. embassy said in a statement.

"Effective May 12, U.S. Embassy Moscow will reduce consular services offered to include only emergency U.S. citizen services and a very limited number of age-out and life or death emergency immigrant visas," it said. "Non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease." Moscow's ties with Washington have sunk to a post-Cold War low after President Joe Biden said he believed Putin was "a killer".

The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia this month for an alleged malign activity, including interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, and "bullying" neighbouring Ukraine. It also warned Russia of unspecified consequences if Alexei Navalny, an opposition politician who was on hunger strike in prison for more than three weeks, were to die.

Moscow retaliated with sanctions against the United States and has rejected what it sees as foreign interference in the Navalny case. Russia's ties with several countries in eastern Europe have also deteriorated in recent weeks, leading to a series of diplomatic expulsions.

The embassy in Moscow also urged U.S. citizens in Russia to heed a June 15 deadline set by the Russian government when a temporary extension to visas, residence permits, and immigration documents expires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone dips into second recession in Q1, but recovery ahead

The euro zone economy dipped into a second technical recession after a smaller than expected contraction in the first quarter, but economists said it was now firmly set on a recovery path as pandemic restrictions were lifted amid vaccinatio...

Researchers invent better tool for assessing infant brain health

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created a new, open-access tool that allows doctors and scientists to evaluate infant brain health by assessing the concentration of various chemical markers, called metabol...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several Indian states have run out of vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections surged to another daily record. Due to the shortage of vaccines, they added, vaccination c...

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto’s comic book?

Fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2 for the past five years. The first season, which dropped its finale in September 2015, ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for the second season.Pris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021