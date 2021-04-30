Biden hasn't decided on requiring U.S. military members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interview

Biden hasn't decided on requiring U.S. military members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:01 IST
President Joe Biden said he has not decided whether all U.S. armed servicemen and women should be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NBC interview airing on Friday.
Biden said it would be a "tough call" and added that one consideration was that military personnel were often in close proximity to one another.
