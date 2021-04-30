Left Menu

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

In another setback for Navalny's team, Russia's financial monitoring agency said on Friday it had added his network of campaign offices to a list of organisations involved in "terrorism and extremism". "I was interrogated as a suspect," Pavlov told reporters outside a hotel in Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:35 IST
Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the country's top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly detained Ivan Pavlov on Friday before bringing him in for questioning again.

Pavlov, 50, is well known inside Russia for taking on high profile and often politically sensitive cases in which he finds himself representing people accused by the Russian state of everything from treason to espionage. The investigation into him follows mounting official pressure on the FBK, a Navalny-linked organisation that has produced a slew of high profile and sometimes embarrassing investigations into official corruption. Some of the targets of its exposes have sued it and disputed its findings.

It comes at a time when Navalny's movement and network of political campaign offices across Russia is under unprecedented pressure designed to end its activities. In another setback for Navalny's team, Russia's financial monitoring agency said on Friday it had added his network of campaign offices to a list of organisations involved in "terrorism and extremism".

"I was interrogated as a suspect," Pavlov told reporters outside a hotel in Moscow. He walked out unguarded and headed to another interrogation with Russia's Investigative Committee. Pavlov said he had been accused of disclosing classified information relating to an ongoing investigation against one of his clients, former journalist Ivan Safronov.

The Investigative Committee declined comment. "ELEMENT OF PRESSURE"

Pavlov was due to lead a legal team representing the FBK in a court hearing considering a request from the Moscow prosecutor to declare the group an extremist organisation. The main hearing is scheduled for May 17. The offence Pavlov is accused of is punishable by up to three months in jail, Pavlov's legal team said.

"Of course, this is an element of pressure because if he's found guilty of committing a deliberate crime he would be deprived of his lawyer status and therefore would not be able to continue his professional activity," said Dmitry Katchev, one of Safronov's lawyers. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We don't have any information, we don't know the reason for the arrest and how it happened, what this lawyer is accused of."

Russian security forces also raided Pavlov's wife home and the office of his legal team in St Petersburg, his colleagues said on social media. (Aadditional reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Alexander Marrow and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Tom Balmforth, John Stonestreet and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's message, woman cricketer comes forward to donate blood

By Anuj Mishra Inspired by Master blaster Sachin Tendulkars recent appeal to donate blood, a woman first-class cricketer has come forward to contribute towards the nation in fight against coronavirus.Last week, Tendulkar had urged the citiz...

Steeped in spycraft, cybersecurity firm Darktrace rockets on London debut

Darktrace, a cybersecurity company advised by former MI5 and CIA spymasters, leaped more than 40 on its market debut on Friday, delivering a boost to the London market after the spectacular flop of Deliveroo last month. The company was pric...

COVID-19 worst-hit six districts in Punjab to tighten micro containment: CM

Ruling out a complete lockdown for now, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed deputy commissioners of the states six worst-affected districts to further tighten the micro-containment strategy and ensure more testing to sl...

Non-food credit grows 4.9% in March: RBI data

Non-food credit grew 4.9 per cent in March 2021 as against a growth of 6.7 per cent in the year-ago month, RBI data showed. Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 12.3 per cent in March 2021 from 4.2 per cent in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021