Young couple found hanging in UP village

A young woman and her minor boyfriend were found hanging from a tree outside their village here on Friday, in an apparent case of suicide, police said, adding the honour killing angle cannot be ruled out.

The deceased woman and boy, aged 19 and 17, were in a relationship and had been missing since Thursday night, a police official said.

The incident took place in Gutila village, where locals spotted the two hanging from a tree early in the day and alerted the police, he said, adding their bodies were sent to Agra for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Botre Rohan Pramod said the case was being investigated from all angles. “So far, we haven't come to a conclusion. We are collecting evidence from the spot. We can make further comments after the postmortem report,'' he said.

