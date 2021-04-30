Left Menu

No decision to extend lockdown in Goa, don't believe rumours: CMO

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:37 IST
The Goa government has not taken any decision on extending of the ongoing lockdown, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's office said on Friday.

''The Goa government has not taken any decision on extension of lockdown. Do not believe fake news circulated on social media,'' the CMO tweeted.

It was referring to the claim by a Twitter user that the lockdown has been extended till May 15.

Amid an extremely high test positivity rate of over 50 per cent, Goa went into a four-day-long ''lockdown'' to curb COVID-19 cases on Thursday night. It will continue till Monday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

