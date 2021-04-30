One dead, one injured as motorcycle rams into truck in Nagpur

A 21-year-old man was killed and his friend seriously injured after their motorcycle rammed into a truck that halted all of a sudden in front of them in Nagpur's Wadi area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Wadadhamna Chowk in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

''The truck driver applied brakes all of a sudden and the motorcycle crashed into it from the rear. Tejas Bagde died while Ankit Wankhede (22) was seriously injured. Truck driver Mohammad Sadik Khan has been booked for causing death by negligence,'' the Wadi police station official added.

