Left Menu

We must express gratitude to frontline healthcare workers: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said doctors, nurses and other frontline health care workers are playing a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was high time to express gratitude to them as also the may Centre consider compensating them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:50 IST
We must express gratitude to frontline healthcare workers: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said doctors, nurses and other frontline health care workers are playing a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was high time to express gratitude to them as also the may Centre consider compensating them. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said they know a doctor who is well known to Supreme Court judges and was yesterday struggling to find a bed in a hospital here after being infected by COVID-19.

“You (centre) have to consider every aspect. You may have a look at compensating them. They (health care workers) are falling sick. They have been playing a vital role during this humanitarian crisis. Some of them have even lost their lives. We think it's high time that we express gratitude to them,” the bench said.

Justice Bhat said that he was not blaming anybody but thought that more needed to be done for these health care workers.

“We think that the health sector has reached a breakpoint. There are hospitals but there is a shortage of doctors. Beds are being added but there is a shortage of health care staff. We can re employ retired health care professionals to tide over this crisis. We need to see how the doctors and nurses who are contracting COVID are safeguarded,” the bench said. The bench, which was hearing a suo motu case on ensuring essential supplies and services during the pandemic, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to ensure that they are paid more and safeguarded. Justice Bhat said he has read somewhere that around 25,000 doctors and nurses are willing to work, “I think the government should utilize their services”. Mehta agreed with the views of the court and said that doctors and health care officials are doing commendable work and they need to be appreciated whole heartedly.

“I know of two doctors, who helped in cremating patients and were back on duty within six hours,” Mehta said. PTI MNL SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhins wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a nightmare of a week after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to tak...

Italy reports 263 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,446 new cases

Italy reported 263 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 288 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,446 from 14,320. Italy has registered 120,807 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Active cases in Maha would have touched 10 lakh in absence of restrictions: CM

Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.He also informed that the inoculation against COVID...

Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House.She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.Who doesnt p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021