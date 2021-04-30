China climate change cooperation not "favor" to the U.S. - U.S. national security adviser

China climate change cooperation not "favor" to the U.S. - U.S. national security adviserReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:36 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said the United States does not consider China's cooperation on climate change a favor.
"We are not in the business of trading cooperation with China on climate change as a favor that Beijing is doing for the United States," Sullivan said during Aspen Security Forum webinar. "We think action on climate change is a fundamental responsibility in every significant country in the world."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
