Maha govt to give 100 MHADA flats to Mumbai cancer hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:53 IST
The Maharashtra government on Friday issued an order making available 100 flats to the Parel-based Tata Memorial Hospital to accommodate patients and their relatives as well as caretakers.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flats, each measuring 300 square feet, in Haji Kasam Chawl redevelopment project in Lalbaug were made available to the hospital for a 30-year period at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per year.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray signed a file in this connection on Thursday.

''I had declared in a press conference some days ago that we will make available on rent basis 200 flats to Tata Memorial Hospital to accommodate relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

I have kept my word. The honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray signed the file in this regard yesterday and today we received the order. The government has declared that 100 of the 200 flats can be handed over to the Tata Memorial Hospital,'' he said in a video message on Twitter.

The minister said the keys of the 100 flats will be handed over to the hospital in the next 10 days, after which neither the government nor MHADA would be related to the flats, and their management will be done by Tata Memorial Hospital.

