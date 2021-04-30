Left Menu

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

In another setback for Navalny's team, Russia's financial monitoring agency said on Friday it had added his network of campaign offices to a list of organisations involved in "terrorism and extremism". "I was interrogated as a suspect," Pavlov told reporters outside a hotel in Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:56 IST
Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the country's top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly detained Ivan Pavlov on Friday before bringing him in for questioning again.

Pavlov, 50, is well known inside Russia for taking on high-profile and often politically sensitive cases in which he represents people accused by the Russian state of everything from treason to espionage. The investigation into him follows mounting official pressure on the FBK, a Navalny-linked organisation that has produced a slew of high profile and sometimes embarrassing investigations into official corruption. Some of the targets of its exposes have sued it and disputed its findings.

It comes at a time when Navalny's movement and network of political campaign offices across Russia is under unprecedented pressure designed to end its activities. In another setback for Navalny's team, Russia's financial monitoring agency said on Friday it had added his network of campaign offices to a list of organisations involved in "terrorism and extremism".

"I was interrogated as a suspect," Pavlov told reporters outside a hotel in Moscow. He walked out unguarded and headed to another interrogation with Russia's Investigative Committee. Pavlov said he had been accused of disclosing classified information relating to an ongoing investigation against one of his clients, former journalist Ivan Safronov.

The Investigative Committee declined to comment. A court later prohibited him from using the internet or a phone.

"ELEMENT OF PRESSURE" Pavlov was due to lead a legal team representing the FBK in a court hearing considering a request from the Moscow prosecutor to declare the group an extremist organisation. The main hearing is scheduled for May 17.

The offence Pavlov is accused of is punishable by up to three months in jail, Pavlov's legal team said. "Of course, this is an element of pressure because if he's found guilty of committing a deliberate crime he would be deprived of his lawyer status and therefore would not be able to continue his professional activity," said Dmitry Katchev, one of Safronov's lawyers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We don't have any information, we don't know the reason for the arrest and how it happened, what this lawyer is accused of." Russian security forces also raided Pavlov's wife home and the office of his legal team in St Petersburg, his colleagues said on social media. (Aadditional reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Alexander Marrow and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Tom Balmforth, John Stonestreet, Timothy Heritage and Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

Jury finds 3M's earplugs caused U.S. military vets hearing loss

3M Co was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M which faces 200,000 similar lawsuits.The company was accused of...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...

US STOCKS-Apple and Alphabet pull Wall Street lower

Wall Street dropped on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies dipping despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports. A day after the SP 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021