Nurse among two held for black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi

A 25-year-old female nurse of a private hospital was arrested along with one other person in west Delhis Najafgarh area for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections and selling them at high prices, police said on Friday. Police were tipped off on Wednesday about a person selling antiviral Remdesivir injection at high rates in Najafgarh, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:25 IST
A 25-year-old female nurse of a private hospital was arrested along with one other person in west Delhi's Najafgarh area for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections and selling them at high prices, police said on Friday. The other accused was identified as Naveen (31), a resident of Najafgarh, they said. Police were tipped off on Wednesday about a person selling antiviral Remdesivir injection at high rates in Najafgarh, police said. ''On Thursday, a trap was laid at Nanak Pau bas stand, main Dansa Road, Najafgarh, and the nurse was apprehended along with her associate Naveen while they were trying to sell Remdesivir injections,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Six injections were recovered from her possession and two from Naveen. They were trying to sell the injections at Rs 35,000 per unit, police said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the nurse, who works at a private hospital in Uttam Nagar, procured the injections her the hospital. Naveen previously used to work in the same hospital, police added.

