BRIEF-Plus500 Says 59.17% Of Votes Cast In Favour Of Advisory Vote To Approve Directors' Remuneration Report

Plus500 Ltd:

* PLUS500 - 59.17% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOUR OF ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT

* PLUS500 - 55.24% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOUR OF RESOLUTION TO APPROVE A TAX BONUS PAYMENT TO ELAD EVEN-CHEN AT AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

