Left Menu

Bashir ally would prefer ICC to Sudan court for Darfur trial

Ousted President Omar al-Bashir has for years resisted the ICC warrants against him and four close allies over the conflict in Sudan's western region that killed an estimated 300,000 people and drove 2.5 million from their homes. They face charges at The Hague of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities committed by pro-government forces in Darfur beginning in 2002.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:17 IST
Bashir ally would prefer ICC to Sudan court for Darfur trial

One of the key people accused of war crimes and genocide in Darfur in the early 2000s said on Tuesday he would prefer to be tried in front of the International Criminal Court (ICC) rather than what he said were biased Sudanese courts. Ousted President Omar al-Bashir has for years resisted the ICC warrants against him and four close allies over the conflict in Sudan's western region that killed an estimated 300,000 people and drove 2.5 million from their homes.

They face charges at The Hague of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities committed by pro-government forces in Darfur beginning in 2002. "An authority with this kind of miserable performance will not be able or willing to carry out justice," one of the four allies, Ahmed Haroun, said in a statement verified by his family, referring to Sudanese courts.

"... And so I state with full confidence that it is better for my case to be argued, if there is a case worth arguing, in front of the International Criminal Court." Another of Bashir's allies, Ali Kushayb, surrendered to the ICC in the Central African Republic in June.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Bashir in 2009 and 2010 accusing him of masterminding atrocities in his campaign to crush a revolt in Darfur region. Sudan's transitional government, formed after an uprising that removed Bashir and sent him, Haroun, and several others to jail in April 2019, has said it will cooperate with the ICC and ICC officials have visited Sudan.

But it is not yet clear whether the defendants will be sent to The Hague or tried inside Sudan. There was no immediate statement from Sudan's public prosecutor.

In his statement, Haroun said that he refused to testify as part of a Sudanese investigation into the Darfur conflict, complaining that he had been detained indefinitely and that many judges and prosecutors had been removed by the transitional government. While he described the ICC prosecution as politicised, Haroun said he felt he would be more likely to receive a fair trial in The Hague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonu Sood, team save Covid patients at ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru

Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood along with his team on Monday worked the entire night to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru from where they had received an SOS call. At least 20-22 lives might have had run into danger ...

After HC nudge, Bihar imposes lockdown till May 15 amid COVID surge

A day after the Patna High Court slammed the Bihar government for its poor handling of the second wave of the pandemic and sought to know whether it was enforcing lockdown or not, the administration on Tuesday announced imposition of lockdo...

AP picks Essar Steel as JV partner to set up steel plant in Kadapa

Amaravati, May 4 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to select Essar Steel Limited as the joint venture partner for setting up a three million tonne per annum capacity steel plant in Kadapa district.The state Cabinet cancel...

New 2030 emissions targets lower global warming estimate but more effort needed

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, May 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Stronger pledges to cut planet-warming emissions made by the United States, European Union countries, China and Japan have lowered the projected level of global warming by the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021