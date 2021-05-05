Left Menu

U.S. says Japan and S.Korea agree on UN resolutions for Korean peninsula: readout

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Wednesday with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the need to fully implement UN resolutions to protect the stability of the Korean peninsula, a State Department spokesman said.

They met during a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in London, to which South Korean representatives were invited.

"They ... agreed on the imperative of fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions by UN member states, including North Korea, preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told traveling press.

