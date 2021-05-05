U.S. says Japan and S.Korea agree on UN resolutions for Korean peninsula: readout

U.S. says Japan and S.Korea agree on UN resolutions for Korean peninsula: readoutReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Wednesday with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the need to fully implement UN resolutions to protect the stability of the Korean peninsula, a State Department spokesman said.
They met during a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in London, to which South Korean representatives were invited.
"They ... agreed on the imperative of fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions by UN member states, including North Korea, preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told traveling press.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump urges Biden to reinstate travel ban to keep US safe from radical Islamic terrorism
U.S. State Department says COVID-19 vaccines shipped for all overseas workforce
New Zealand deploying aircraft in support of UN North Korea sanctions
FOCUS-Pandemic prompts European life sciences real estate rush
S.Korean students shave heads in protest over Japan's nuclear waste water plan