BRIEF-Biden Trade Team Set For First Talks With Chinese Counterparts - SCMP

BRIEF-Biden Trade Team Set For First Talks With Chinese Counterparts - SCMPReuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:42 IST
May 6 (Reuters) -
* TOP TRADE NEGOTIATORS FROM CHINA, U.S. MAY HOLD THEIR FIRST CONVERSATION SOON TO REVIEW THE PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL - SCMP
* TOPICS FOR DISCUSSION IN U.S.-CHINA TALKS LIKELY TO INCLUDE CHINESE COMMITMENT TO BUY $200 BILLION OF GOODS, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROTECTIONS - SCMP Source text: https://bit.ly/3vKQtQz
