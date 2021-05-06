BRIEF-Biden Trade Team Set For First Talks With Chinese Counterparts - SCMP

May 6 (Reuters) -

* TOP TRADE NEGOTIATORS FROM CHINA, U.S. MAY HOLD THEIR FIRST CONVERSATION SOON TO REVIEW THE PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL - SCMP

* TOPICS FOR DISCUSSION IN U.S.-CHINA TALKS LIKELY TO INCLUDE CHINESE COMMITMENT TO BUY $200 BILLION OF GOODS, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROTECTIONS - SCMP Source text: https://bit.ly/3vKQtQz

