Left Menu

Libya armed groups raid hotel where presidency met, its spokeswoman says

Armed groups in Tripoli on Friday stormed a hotel where Libya's new Presidency Council meets, the council's spokeswoman said in a social media post, underscoring the continued risks to the unity government.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 08-05-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 05:56 IST
Libya armed groups raid hotel where presidency met, its spokeswoman says

Armed groups in Tripoli on Friday stormed a hotel where Libya's new Presidency Council meets, the council's spokeswoman said in a social media post, underscoring the continued risks to the unity government. Unverified images on social media showed armed, uniformed men standing at the entrance to the Corinthia Hotel, but Presidency Council spokeswoman Najwa Wahiba said nobody from the council was in the building.

The groups have voiced anger at the Government of National Unity's Foreign Minister, Najla el-Mangoush. The Presidency Council, which functions as head of state, was chosen through a United Nations-facilitated process that selected a new Government of National Unity that took office in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west.

Unity Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibeh has worked to win support from Libya's many rival factions, forming a large cabinet that included an array of ideological and regional figures. However, both the Presidency Council and Government of National Unity have faced both internal criticisms and challenges to their authority.

In eastern Libya, commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA) still hold sway nearly a year after their 14-month offensive to seize the capital collapsed. In Tripoli, the armed groups that pushed Haftar back from the capital with Turkish support still control the streets.

Foreign mercenaries remain entrenched on both sides of the heavily fortified front line, despite international calls for the warring sides to pull them from the country. Last week, Foreign Minister Mangoush repeated the call for all foreign fighters to leave while standing next to visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey says its military presence in Libya is different to that of other foreign forces because it was invited by the previous U.N.-recognised government and it will not withdraw until others do. Before the hotel was stormed on Friday, an operations room for the Tripoli armed groups said on social media that it had met to discuss "irresponsible statements" by Mangoush and later called on the GNU to formally reject Haftar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reduces entry approvals for foreigners holding work passes

In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several countries and emergence of new virus variants, the government is reducing entry approvals for work pass holders and their dependents entering Singapore in the coming weeks.In this perio...

Libya armed groups raid hotel where presidency met, its spokeswoman says

Armed groups in Tripoli on Friday stormed a hotel where Libyas new Presidency Council meets, the councils spokeswoman said in a social media post, underscoring the continued risks to the unity government. Unverified images on social media s...

Argentina pushes back mid-term elections as COVID-19 rages

The Argentine government has agreed with opposition parties to postpone primary and mid-term elections due to take place from August for five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday.Argentinas...

White House releases first visitor logs since Obama

The White House on Friday released its first batch of records disclosing visits by official guests, returning to a practice set by the Obama administration but ditched by Donald Trump.The White House disclosed 400 visits during President Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021