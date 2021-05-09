Jordan warns Israel against 'barbaric' violations of mosque

Jordan warned Israel on Sunday to stop what it described as "barbaric" attacks on worshippers in the Jerusalem Aqsa mosque and said it would be stepping up international pressure, an official statement said.

The kingdom, which has custodianship of Moslem and Christian sites in Jerusalem, said Israel - which has clashed with thousands of Palestinians in recent days - should respect worshippers and international law safeguarding Arab rights in the disputed city.

