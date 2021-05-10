Left Menu

Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit seeking recovery of $23 bln in assets

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:24 IST
Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit seeking recovery of $23 bln in assets
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its former unit SRC International have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding the firms, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Malaysia and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks, and financial institutions around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks hit fresh record high as miners rally

European stocks extended a record-setting rally on Monday as optimism about the reopening of economies and easy monetary policy lifted cyclical sectors, including mining and financials.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 to hit a fres...

Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese

A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19.Shangh...

China tech share weakness offsets strength in energy, healthcare stocks

China stocks wavered with no clear direction on Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijings deepening anti-monopoly war offset gains in energy and healthcare companies. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai C...

Vaccination strategy equitable, "overzealous" intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC

The vaccination strategy for COVID-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a just, equitable, non-discriminatory manner and any overzealous judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021