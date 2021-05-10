Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit seeking recovery of $23 bln in assets

Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit seeking recovery of $23 bln in assetsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:24 IST
Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its former unit SRC International have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding the firms, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Malaysia and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks, and financial institutions around the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
