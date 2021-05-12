Delhi court grants bail to four employees of Matrix Cellular in oxygen concentrator hoarding case

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to four employees of Matrix Cellular, including its CEO and vice president, in connection with allegedly hoarding and selling the equipment at exorbitant prices.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg directed the accused not to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses and join the investigation as and when called by the police.

The company's CEO Gaurav Khanna, vice-president Gaurav Suri and two other employees Vikrant and Satish Sethi were granted bail and asked to furnish personal bond of Rs 50,000 each. They were arrested last week in connection with black marketing of oxygen concentrators recovered from three top restaurants in Delhi by the police.

According to Delhi Police, Matrix Cellular received a consignment of 650 oxygen concentrators from China, of which 524 have been recovered. The concentrators were being sold for as much as Rs 70,000. On Tuesday, the court had come down heavily on the prosecution in the case, saying that it cannot penalise people before making the law. “You came out with an order on May 7 that it [oxygen concentrators] cannot be sold above MRP but the present FIR was on May 5.” the judge had said. The judge had further remarked orally, “Job of the government is not like a terrorist. You have to go by law. If there is no law and you feel there is a vacuum, then you need to fill it.” PTI AAK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)