U.S. lawmakers seek to form bipartisan panel on Jan. 6 attack

The top Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee on Friday said they had reached a deal to push forward with a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson and ranking member John Katko said they would introduce legislation aimed at setting up the investigative panel on Friday for consideration before the House as soon as next week.

