HC stays bail given to West Bengal ministers and leaders arrested by CBI in Narada sting case

HC stays bail given to West Bengal ministers and leaders arrested by CBI in Narada sting casePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:54 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Monday night stayed a lower court's decision to grant bail to two TMC ministers and an MLA along with a former party leader, arrested and charge-sheeted by the CBI in Narada sting case.
The central agency moved a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee soon after a special CBI court granted bail to the leaders -- state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra, and former TMC leader and erstwhile Mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee.
The division bench said it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court's order and direct that the ''accused person shall be treated to be in judicial custody till further orders''.
The authority in whose custody they are kept shall ensure that they have all medical facilities available as are required and they are treated in terms of the provisions of the jail manual, it added.
The CBI was represented in the high court by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.
