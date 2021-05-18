Left Menu

Entire medical system in small cities, villages of UP 'Ram bharose': HC

The entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is Ram bharose, the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state.A High Court Bench of Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while taking into account the death of Santosh Kumar 64, who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:03 IST
Entire medical system in small cities, villages of UP 'Ram bharose': HC

The entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is ''Ram bharose'', the Allahabad High Court said on Monday while hearing a PIL over the coronavirus spread and the condition of quarantine centres in the state.

A High Court Bench of Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while taking into account the death of Santosh Kumar (64), who was admitted to an isolation ward at a Meerut hospital. The doctors there failed to identify him and disposed of the body as unidentified, according to a probe report.

Santosh had fainted at a hospital bathroom on April 22 and efforts were made to revive him but he died. The hospital staff could not identify the dead and failed to locate his file. Thus, it was taken as a case of an unidentified body. The body was packed in a bag and was disposed of, according to the probe report. Commenting on it, the High Court on Monday said if this is the state of affairs at a medical college in the city like Meerut, then the entire medical system of the state pertaining to smaller cities and villages can only be taken to be like a famous Hindi saying, ''Ram bharose'' (at God's mercy).

“If doctors and paramedical staff adopt such casual approach and show carelessness in the performance of their duty, then it is a case of serious misconduct because it is something like playing with lives of innocent people. The state needs to take stern action against those responsible,” the court observed. Upon perusal of the report submitted by district magistrates of five districts, the court said, “We have no hesitation in observing that health infrastructure is absolutely insufficient in city areas to meet the requirement of city population and in the rural areas the community health centres are virtually lacking in respect of life-saving gadgets.” The court directed the state government to provide sufficient health care infrastructure in compliance of its direction issued earlier.

On the issue of coronavirus vaccination, the court suggested that big business houses who take benefits under taxation laws by donating to various religious organisations may be asked to divert their funds for vaccines. Every nursing home/ hospital, which has more than 20 beds, should have at least 40 per cent of their beds as intensive care units, the court said.

Every nursing home and hospital, which has more than 30 beds, should compulsorily have an oxygen production plant, the court added. Every second and third tier town of Uttar Pradesh should be provided with at least 20 ambulances and every village should be provided with at least two ambulances having intensive care unit facilities, the court suggested while fixing May 22 as the next date of hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, military says

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.The military said it was investigating. Israels Channel 13 TV said explosions were heard in the area. Israel...

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021