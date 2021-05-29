Left Menu

Ladakh reports 124 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 124 fresh Covid-19 cases, 172 recoveries and two deaths on Friday, as per the Department of Public Information in Leh today morning.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 29-05-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 08:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 124 fresh Covid-19 cases, 172 recoveries and two deaths on Friday, as per the Department of Public Information in Leh today morning. With this, the total number of cases in the region escalated to 18310 including 1,606 active cases and 16,517 total recoveries. However, the total death toll surged to 187 including the new deaths.

Out of the total number of active cases, 1380 cases lie in Leh and 226 cases in Kargil district. To battle with the Covid-19 pandemic, the official data informed that nearly 94.3 percent of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose and nearly 40.69 percent of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the second dose.

On May 22, the government extended the ongoing "corona curfew" in Leh till June 7. "In view of rising coronavirus cases in the district, the ongoing "corona curfew" has been extended in Leh till June 7. A detailed assessment of the current COVID situation in Leh district has been conducted by the DDMA, Leh in light of continuous surge in COVID cases, positivity rate, and hospital admissions etc., and are of the clear view that extension of restrictions is needed to avoid further spread of coronavirus", according to an order by Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Leh.

All movement passes have been withdrawn, and the government offices have been asked to not participate in any kind of public dealing, read the order. They have also been instructed to conduct all meetings virtually until further notice, it said.

Besides some exemptions, there will be a complete restriction on weekends on all kinds of activities/movements in Leh. (ANI)

