Central Vista essential project, work to continue: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the construction work of the Central Vista project to continue, saying it was a ''vital and essential'' national project.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh dismissed a plea seeking to halt the project during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the petition was ''motivated'' and ''not a genuine PIL''. It imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners.

The court said under the contract awarded to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, work had to be completed by November 2021 and, therefore, it should to be allowed to continue.

It said the legality of the project was already upheld by the Supreme Court. PTI HMP HMB