Covid: Delhi govt asks women-care institutions to provide best medical consultation to residents

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 09:18 IST
The Delhi government's WCD department has advised women shelter homes and one-stop centres (OSCs) to provide the best medical consultation to their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) is the nodal department for care, protection and empowerment of women as well as for efforts towards ending violence against them.

The department has issued an advisory to the shelter homes in the city regarding crisis response to women during the current situation.

''In the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is desirable that in all the shelters/OSCs, best medical consultation from qualified doctors is made available in the best interest of the women residing in such institutions.

''It is also necessary that all relevant services under the department are made easily accessible to the women in need of care and protection, despite challenges of service delivery in the pandemic situation,'' the advisory said.

There are three government-run women shelter homes in the national capital and 13 run by NGOs. Besides, 11 Sakhi (OSCs) have been made functional in the 11 districts of Delhi.

The OSC services include provisions for temporary shelter, medical assistance, police assistance, legal assistance and psycho-social counselling to women in distress.

The department had issued advisories for the prevention of COVID-19 among the residents of women-care institutions in orders issued on April 7 and May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

