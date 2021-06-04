Russia says Sudan has not pulled out of agreement on Russian navy - Ifax
- Russia
Sudan has not pulled out of an agreement with Rssia to set up a Russian naval facility in the country, Interfax news agency reported, citing deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
"I think a compromise can always be found," Interfax quoted Bogdanov as saying on Friday. "They have not denounced the agreement, have not withdrawn their signature, they said some questions have emerged," he said.
Sudan said earlier this week it was reviewing an agreement to host a Russian naval base on its Red Sea coast, which was reached by President Omar al-Bashir before he was toppled by a popular uprising in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
