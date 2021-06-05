Mob storms Assam Rifles camp after Manipur man killed in firing

One person was shot dead allegedly by a staff of the Assam Rifles in a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, triggering a mob to storm a camp of the para-military force in the area, police said on Saturday.

Posts on torching of an Assam Rifles vehicle are being circulated on social media but it could not be confirmed by the authorities.

Advertisement

The victim was fired upon in Chalwa village on Friday night and he succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital in state capital Imphal early Saturday, Superintendent of Police P Goulungmuon Singsit said.

It is still not clear what led to the incident in the village.

The SP told PTI that following the shooting incident, a group of villagers reached the local Assam Rifles camp and demanded that the force hand over the accused to them.

The situation was tense in the area till Saturday morning but the police brought the situation under control, Singsit said.

A case was registered in this regard at Kangpokpi police station.

The Assam Rifles spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

The para-military force personnel has been deployed in Manipur to help the state administration in counter-insurgency operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)