Left Menu

Mob storms Assam Rifles camp after Manipur man killed in firing

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:52 IST
Mob storms Assam Rifles camp after Manipur man killed in firing
  • Country:
  • India

One person was shot dead allegedly by a staff of the Assam Rifles in a village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, triggering a mob to storm a camp of the para-military force in the area, police said on Saturday.

Posts on torching of an Assam Rifles vehicle are being circulated on social media but it could not be confirmed by the authorities.

The victim was fired upon in Chalwa village on Friday night and he succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital in state capital Imphal early Saturday, Superintendent of Police P Goulungmuon Singsit said.

It is still not clear what led to the incident in the village.

The SP told PTI that following the shooting incident, a group of villagers reached the local Assam Rifles camp and demanded that the force hand over the accused to them.

The situation was tense in the area till Saturday morning but the police brought the situation under control, Singsit said.

A case was registered in this regard at Kangpokpi police station.

The Assam Rifles spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

The para-military force personnel has been deployed in Manipur to help the state administration in counter-insurgency operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021