Pakistan sets 4.8% economic growth target for FY2021/22, finance minister says
Pakistan set its economic growth target at 4.8% for financial year 2021-22, the country's finance minister said on Friday as he presented the annual budget.
"We want to make sure of a growth rate of 6% to 7% in the next two to three years," Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said as he addressed the budget session in parliament.
