Leaders of EU nations meet with top officials of the bloc before official start of G-7 summit
The European position is clear China is a systemic rival, a partner on global issues and a competitor, Macrons office said in a statement.The European leaders also discussed ways to finance and donate COVID-19 vaccines, with the aim of getting 60 of the people living in the worlds poorest countries vaccinated by March 2022, according to Macrons office.
The European leaders also discussed ways to finance and donate COVID-19 vaccines, with the aim of getting 60% of the people living in the world's poorest countries vaccinated by March 2022, according to Macron's office.
