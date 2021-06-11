Left Menu

Leaders of EU nations meet with top officials of the bloc before official start of G-7 summit

The European position is clear China is a systemic rival, a partner on global issues and a competitor, Macrons office said in a statement.The European leaders also discussed ways to finance and donate COVID-19 vaccines, with the aim of getting 60 of the people living in the worlds poorest countries vaccinated by March 2022, according to Macrons office.

PTI | Carbisbay | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:27 IST
Leaders of EU nations meet with top officials of the bloc before official start of G-7 summit

Leaders of European Union nations who are attending the Group of Seven summit in England gathered before the official start of the event with top EU officials. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Premier Mario Draghi, EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talked about relations with China. They plan to discuss the topic later with US President Biden, who also is at the summit. “The European position is clear: China is a systemic rival, a partner on global issues and a competitor,” Macron's office said in a statement.

The European leaders also discussed ways to finance and donate COVID-19 vaccines, with the aim of getting 60% of the people living in the world's poorest countries vaccinated by March 2022, according to Macron's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021