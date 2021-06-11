Left Menu

Mali transitional government restores ousted Camara as defence minister

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:40 IST
Mali transitional government restores ousted Camara as defence minister
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's transitional government has restored Colonel Sadio Camara, one of the leaders of the Aug. 2020 coup that ousted former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as defence minister, a statement read on national television said.

Camara's removal by a transitional government led to a second coup last week that removed President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021