Mali transitional government restores ousted Camara as defence minister
Mali's transitional government has restored Colonel Sadio Camara, one of the leaders of the Aug. 2020 coup that ousted former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as defence minister, a statement read on national television said.
Camara's removal by a transitional government led to a second coup last week that removed President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.
