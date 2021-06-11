Left Menu

2 arrested for doctor assault incident in Assam s Biswanath district

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:52 IST
Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in another case of assault of a doctor in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Friday.

Senior medical officer of Majuligarh Tea Estate Basanta Goswami was assaulted over enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in the garden area on Wednesday, police said.

The assailants had escaped after the incident.

A massive manhunt was launched by the police to nab them and two of them were arrested on Thursday.

Another person is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.

This is the third incident of attack on doctors in the state in June.

On June 1, a junior doctor was assaulted by relatives of a patient at a Covid Care Centre in Hojai district. The police have arrested 28 people in connection with the incident.

On June 4, two persons were arrested for assaulting another doctor at the S K Roy Hospital in Hailakandi.

President of the Assam Chapter of the Indian Medical Association Dr Satyajit Bora told PTI, it is unfortunate that doctors are being attacked in the state, particularly in tea gardens, due to which the healthcare workers are suffering from a sense of insecurity.

''Young doctors do not want to go to tea gardens due to frequent attacks on them and only senior and retired doctors are providing service in the garden hospitals'', he said.

Tea garden workers have the right to get medical treatment but the sense of insecurity among the doctors while serving there is ''unfortunate and needs to be addressed at the earliest''.

He urged the garden management, organisations representing the workers and other stakeholders to immediately hold discussions and find a solution to the problem.

