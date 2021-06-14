3 drug peddlers held in J-K's Reasi

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested with contraband substances in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday.

A police team on Monday intercepted notorious drug peddler Prithvi Chand in Katra and recovered 19 grams of cannabis from his possession, they said.

An FIR has been lodged at Katra police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

In the second incident, 450 grams of cannabis and 750 grams of poppy were recovered from a truck that was intercepted on the Katra-Reasi road, the police said.

The truck driver, Hamid Khan, was arrested, they said.

In the third incident, one Karamat Ali was arrested in Katra with 138 grams of cannabis, the police said.

All three arrested accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

