3 arrested for selling stolen motorbikes in Nepal
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Police here on Tuesday busted a gang involved in selling stolen motorcycles to their clients in Nepal, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Asraf, Shoeb and Najre Alam from a motorcycle service centre near Gopalpur village that falls under Pharenda police station.
Following the arrest, 17 stolen motorcycles were seized, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradip Gupta said.
