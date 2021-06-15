Left Menu

3 arrested for selling stolen motorbikes in Nepal

15-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police here on Tuesday busted a gang involved in selling stolen motorcycles to their clients in Nepal, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Asraf, Shoeb and Najre Alam from a motorcycle service centre near Gopalpur village that falls under Pharenda police station.

Following the arrest, 17 stolen motorcycles were seized, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradip Gupta said.

